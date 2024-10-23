Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 92,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,931 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

CMPR opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average is $86.94. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $104.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.90 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 24,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $2,372,678.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,606. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

