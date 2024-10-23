Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $60,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 72.1% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.8% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 653.9% in the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

LLY stock opened at $909.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $921.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $860.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

