Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $330.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.20. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $332.42.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.82.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

