Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $261.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.67 and its 200-day moving average is $260.46. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.12.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

