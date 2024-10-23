Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 204.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $3,033,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $3,869,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.37.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

CB stock opened at $297.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.72. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $205.64 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

