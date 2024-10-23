Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.77 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Realty Income by 14.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

O stock opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

