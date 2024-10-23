Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 304,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 119,178 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $9,712,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,856.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Baird R W downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

