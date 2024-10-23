Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $7,365,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $202,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $212,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 13.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $764.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $395.62 and a 12-month high of $773.00. The company has a market cap of $329.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $701.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $657.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,817,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

