Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 22,761 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 640.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Enstar Group worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enstar Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Enstar Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $323.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $229.57 and a one year high of $348.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

