Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,951 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $560.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

