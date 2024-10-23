Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 252,150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,727 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,769,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $137.26.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.