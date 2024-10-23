Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.63 and a 12-month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

