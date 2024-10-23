Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 13,743 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,743 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1451 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.