Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,773 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $12,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,845,000 after buying an additional 3,132,700 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,717,000 after buying an additional 1,769,373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after buying an additional 1,433,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,135,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after buying an additional 70,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

