ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $890.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.00.

NOW opened at $917.92 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $949.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $878.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $794.29. The firm has a market cap of $188.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,267 shares of company stock worth $5,935,447 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

