Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

SHG opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

