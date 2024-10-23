Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director J. Alberto Arias Sells 94,630 Shares

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$85,483.82.
J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 10th, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$39,914.65.
- On Monday, October 7th, J. Alberto Arias sold 85,167 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$68,754.98.
- On Friday, September 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 18,926 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$10,534.21.
- On Friday, September 20th, J. Alberto Arias sold 133,902 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$93,475.38.
- On Friday, August 23rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 75,704 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$40,759.03.
- On Tuesday, August 6th, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$24,031.29.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, J. Alberto Arias sold 38,798 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$21,067.31.
- On Friday, July 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 83,275 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$45,293.27.
Sierra Metals Stock Up 2.3 %
TSE:SMT opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.12.
About Sierra Metals
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
