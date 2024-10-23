Signaturefd LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 273.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $189.52 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.11 and its 200 day moving average is $177.50.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

