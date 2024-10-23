Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 47.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 78,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wipro by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. Nomura Securities raised Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Wipro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $7.01.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

