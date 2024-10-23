Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in HSBC by 21.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $167.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $46.07.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

