Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 5,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 369,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $119.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.58.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

