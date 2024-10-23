Signaturefd LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $42.16.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 134.01%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

