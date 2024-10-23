Signaturefd LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Chubb by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,881 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $106,975,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $93,411,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $297.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $205.64 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

