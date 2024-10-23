Signaturefd LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $629.28 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $646.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.99.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.57.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

