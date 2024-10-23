Signaturefd LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,977 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.