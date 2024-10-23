Signaturefd LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 30.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 98.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 125,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 62,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

MUFG opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

