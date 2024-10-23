Signaturefd LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.