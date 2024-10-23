Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

