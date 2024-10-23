Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Relx by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 90.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 144.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RELX. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Citigroup raised Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

