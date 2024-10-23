Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $199.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.52 and its 200-day moving average is $161.81. The stock has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $199.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.04.

View Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.