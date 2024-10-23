Signaturefd LLC Sells 213 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,750,000 after acquiring an additional 192,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 325,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.16.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $265.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.93 and a 200-day moving average of $238.52. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $266.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

