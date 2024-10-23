Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 37.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 307,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,787 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 289.2% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 187,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 139,212 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 63.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 430,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,480 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 965.8% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 144,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 131,036 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.53. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,998,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,300.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,998,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,300.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,400. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

