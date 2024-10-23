Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $568.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

