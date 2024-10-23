Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) versus Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Financial Survey

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonova and Integer”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonova $3.80 billion 5.77 $678.65 million N/A N/A Integer $1.67 billion 2.52 $90.65 million $2.89 43.45

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Integer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Sonova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sonova shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sonova and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonova N/A N/A N/A Integer 6.31% 11.48% 5.79%

Risk and Volatility

Sonova has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sonova and Integer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonova 0 1 0 0 2.00 Integer 0 1 6 0 2.86

Integer has a consensus target price of $140.14, indicating a potential upside of 11.60%. Given Integer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than Sonova.

Summary

Integer beats Sonova on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands. The Cochlear Implants segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing implants and related products under the Advanced Bionics brand. The company sells its products through independent distributors; and provides hearing care services through a network of stores and clinics. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

