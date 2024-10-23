SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $573.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $585.50.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

