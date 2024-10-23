Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Hold

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $437.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $440.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAIA. Citigroup initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $518.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.63.

Get Saia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $429.89 on Monday. Saia has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Saia by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,559,000 after buying an additional 149,074 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 347.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after buying an additional 124,117 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Saia by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,589,000 after buying an additional 98,383 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,733,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Saia by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,425,000 after buying an additional 45,155 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.