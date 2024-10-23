Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Applied Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 65,032 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 171% compared to the average volume of 23,995 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APLD

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,133.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $589,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,265.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,133.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $724,700 over the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 9,596,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,098,000 after acquiring an additional 771,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,869,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 443,699 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,311,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 536,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 774,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 308,223 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Price Performance

APLD stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 107.05%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.