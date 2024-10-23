StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Down 8.1 %
NYSE BTX opened at $0.91 on Monday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
