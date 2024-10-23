StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NYSE:CULP opened at $5.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Culp has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.85.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
