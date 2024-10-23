StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on LIQT. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.15 price objective on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, August 26th.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. On average, analysts expect that LiqTech International will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
