StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LIQT. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.15 price objective on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIQT

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.94. LiqTech International has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.10.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. On average, analysts expect that LiqTech International will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.