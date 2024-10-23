Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Down 11.8% – What’s Next?

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 3,427,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,744,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Trading Up 11.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £3.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

