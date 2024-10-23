Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 26.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,744. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $74.96.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. Bank of America upped their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UAL

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.