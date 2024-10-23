Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,272,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,026,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 100,186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,508 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 394,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,685,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,077,000 after buying an additional 351,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,690,000 after buying an additional 309,966 shares during the last quarter.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

