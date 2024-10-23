Susquehanna Boosts Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $220.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $189.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day moving average of $164.95. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $98.70 and a one year high of $192.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $742,426.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,621.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $1,160,207.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,287.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $742,426.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,621.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,392 shares of company stock worth $2,754,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 201,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

