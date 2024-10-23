Sweeney & Michel LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 15.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $203,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 66.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $401.85 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company has a market capitalization of $398.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.15.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

