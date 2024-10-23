Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

SYNA stock opened at $72.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.78. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $67.83 and a 1-year high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Synaptics will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,609 shares of company stock valued at $448,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

