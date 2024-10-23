T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $136.92 and a one year high of $223.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.18. The company has a market capitalization of $256.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 47.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.94.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

