T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.7% in the third quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.7 %

TMUS stock opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.92 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.18. The stock has a market cap of $256.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.50 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.