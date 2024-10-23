T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $254.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. T-Mobile US traded as high as $223.50 and last traded at $223.50, with a volume of 2661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $223.21.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TMUS. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.94.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $256.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

