Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $55.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.13.
TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 23rd.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
